John Cena could be disappointed for turning former US Champion into a "clown," says ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

John Cena has been very selfless in the last eight years, putting over most superstars he has faced in major matches. Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo thinks Cena must be looking at how a former United States Champion has turned into a clown despite beating him. The name in question is Austin Theory.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke about John Cena and his potential appearance at WrestleMania 40. He also addressed the criticism about how the creative team has handled the two superstars who recently beat Cena.

According to Vince Russo, John Cena is likely looking at how WWE has handled Austin Theory and Solo Sikoa. He said Theory had been turned into a clown on SmackDown. The former head writer compared him and Grayson Waller to the iconic comedy duo of the 1940s and '50s - Abbott and Costello:

"He's got to be looking at that, bro. I will put anybody over if, once I put them over, you help get them to the next level. Otherwise, wow. I have no problem with him putting people over [guys], but if they don't follow it up? I've watched SmackDown. They've turned Austin Theory into a clown. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are the Abbott and Costello of SmackDown, bro. This is what Cena put them over for?" (9:00 - 9:40)

Elias revealed an interesting backstage note about his WrestleMania segment with John Cena

John Cena's WrestleMania appearances have arguably held lesser long-term significance in recent years, except for his 2020 program with Bray Wyatt.

A year before that, he returned for one night as The Doctor of Thuganomics to take out Elias.

The ex-WWE star spoke about the interaction on the For The Love of Wrestling podcast, where he revealed that his segment with John Cena was actually supposed to be a match:

"That was a special time, man, you know that. First off, that was actually originally supposed to be a match, which I was really excited about. But due to some things and movies and whatever going on, it turned into this Doctor of Thugonomics deal, which is so cool," said Elias. [From 05:10 to 05:27]

The Drifter also revealed that he was supposed to face The Undertaker in a match in Saudi Arabia as well.

