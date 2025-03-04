John Cena drops another update after mind-boggling heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE fans finally saw John Cena joining the dark side at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, a moment they had been anticipating for over a decade. Today, the former WWE Champion shared an interesting post on social media, indicating he is up-to-date with meme culture.

Cody Rhodes and The Cenation Leader celebrated together after the latter won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The victory meant John Cena would face The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Shortly after, Rhodes declined an alliance with The Rock and became the victim of an industry-changing moment.

The Franchise Player "sold his soul" to The Final Boss and turned heel. Cena, Dwayne Johnson, and Travis Scott then brutally attacked the 39-year-old star, leaving him bloodied.

In an Instagram post, John Cena used a "Squid Game" reference featuring Lee Jung-jae to address his mind-boggling heel turn.

Veteran comments on John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer recently shared his honest take on John Cena's alliance with The Great One on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

In an episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that the former WWE Champion's heel turn created a beneficial dynamic for WrestleMania 41. He suggested that John Cena's declining merchandise sales justified the historic change.

"I mean we got a babyface heel thing going into the thing [WrestleMania], I think that's probably a better dynamic... It's not his crowd now, this is the Cody Rhodes crowd, it's a different era and he's not the guy, you know, he's not the big merch seller. Umm, although his merch sells well, but you know it's not necessary you're not sacrificing anything at all by turning him," Meltzer said.

The Cenation Leader did not appear on this week's RAW and will not be present on next week's show either, as he is in Africa to shoot a movie. The 47-year-old will return to the Monday night show on the March 17 episode in Belgium.

It would be exciting to see if John Cena wins the world championship for the 17th time at The Showcase of The Immortals, especially now that he has The Rock on his side.

