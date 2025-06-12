John Cena could face World Champion in their first-ever match-up, says WWE analyst, under one major condition

John Cena is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship later this month at Night of Champions. Meanwhile, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted that The Franchise Player could lock horns with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the first time, only on one condition.

In his last in-ring encounter, The Cenation Leader suffered a major upset due to R-Truth's interference. The former United States Champion's shocking return cost Cena and Logan Paul their tag team match against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, The Ring General became the new World Heavyweight Champion by dethroning The YEET Master on the post-MITB episode of Monday Night RAW.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts envisioned a hypothetical scenario for Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth. He believed a champion vs. champion match between Gunther and John Cena was possible if the latter's title reign extended till October.

"Can you imagine if John Cena actually does hold on to that title up until October, and now you would go into Crown Jewel: Perth with Gunther vs. Cena, champion vs. champion? Your two champions now are Gunther vs. Cena. Everybody's heels. Gunther is a heel, Cena is a heel. Seth Rollins with the [Money in the Bank] briefcase is a heel," Roberts said. [From 15:05 to 15:27]

You can watch the full episode below:

WWE Hall of Famer predicts John Cena's final opponent

Wrestling veteran Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, recently shared his thoughts on who could be John Cena's final opponent in his retirement tour. He discussed this on the Busted Open podcast.

According to Bully Ray, The Cenation Leader could lock horns with Logan Paul if WWE were to present Paul as a formidable monster heel.

"I would have to hear the pitch because I think it would be a letdown to the WWE Universe. Unless you can build Logan Paul up to be such a heel that John Cena is the only one that can take him down," he said.

It will be exciting to see if WWE fans get to witness a John Cena vs. Gunther bout down the line.

