"Woah! He actually cusses!"- John Cena on fan reaction to his R-rated movies

In WWE, John Cena built an enormous reputation around being the ultimate hero. Unlike many superstars, Cena never became a WWE villain. However, the 16-time world champion has portrayed the role of an antagonist in Hollywood movies.

The Cenation leader has also been featured in R-rated movies throughout his acting career. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena spoke about his new movie, F9 (a.k.a Fast and Furious 9), which is scheduled for release later this month.

The 16-time world champion mentioned that since WWE is a PG show, many viewers are accustomed to his "childish comedy." This also means that people are subsequently surprised to see him curse in R-rated films:

"What I do like about Fast is that it shows I am a human being like everyone else. I experience anger, sadness, bitterness, resentment. All those emotions like we all do. I'm given a form to display it, just like with Trainwreck," said John Cena. "I'm always known for my childish comedy in WWE because it's a PG show! Then if I'm put on an R-rated comedy, everyone is like 'Woah! He actually cusses!' Yeah of course, it's an R-rated comedy. So it's kind of being given a new set of tools and work with those tools."

John Cena made a cameo in Judd Apatow's 2015 film, Trainwreck, and viewers were taken aback by his comedic chops in an R-rated context. He also played the role of a tattooed-up drug dealer in Sisters, a movie that was released the same year.

You can watch Chris Van Vliet's interview with John Cena in the video posted below:

John Cena's WWE SummerSlam rumors

Recent rumors indicate that John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is the planned main event for this year's SummerSlam event.

Cena's schedule will reportedly clear in early July, the same month WWE plans to resume live touring. The July 16th edition of SmackDown will emanate from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and returning superstars such as Edge and Sasha Banks are being advertised for the show.

Cena's schedule clears up in the beginning of July, which would allow him to return to #WWE in time for the return of fans. I believe it was @AndrewZarian who first mentioned this possibility a few weeks ago. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 9, 2021

With SummerSlam set to take place on August 21, could Cena kickstart his feud with Reigns next month?

