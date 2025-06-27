John Cena to FINALLY get dethroned by former World Champion, thinks ex-WWE writer

John Cena has taken on a whole new character in his heel run ever since he secured his record-breaking 17th World Title at WWE WrestleMania 41. Ahead of Night of Champions, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has offered his prediction on who will ultimately dethrone The Last Real Champion by the end of this year.

So far, The Franchise Player has successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash PLE. After The Viper, Cena is slated to put his world title on the line against CM Punk at Night of Champions on June 28. On last week's SmackDown, the 48-year-old legend took a page from The Second City Saint's playbook by unleashing a powerful pipebomb on him.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the 49-year-old made a bold prediction regarding John Cena's final in-ring encounter. According to Prinze Jr., The Cenation Leader will lose his championship to the very man he defeated at WrestleMania 41—Cody Rhodes.

"He [John Cena] will lose that final match, and Cody [Rhodes] will save the day and save the WWE [by dethroning Cena]. I think that's what they [the company] are going to do," he said. (From 25:18 to 25:24)

Former WWE star says John Cena's pipebomb was better than CM Punk's

14 years ago today, on Monday Night RAW, The Straight Edge Superstar delivered his iconic pipebomb on John Cena. As CM Punk began to break the fourth wall and directly criticize the company, his microphone was famously cut off.

On the REBOOKED podcast, former WWE star Aiden English explained why he liked John Cena's iteration of the pipebomb better than Punk's original one.

"I liked it better because of the way it rifted on it and the way he turned it on its head and made a hypocrite of Punk. All that wordplay was great, but you can't do that without an original to riff on. So, Punk gets credit for laying out the carpet, but Cena gets extra credit for doing it so well with flip arounds and the way he kind of turned the mirror on Punk," he said.

Only time will tell if The Cenation Leader retains his world championship against The Voice of The Voiceless this Saturday at the PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

