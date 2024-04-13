John Cena finally reacts to his bald spot and shares a WWE WrestleMania 40 secret

WWE Superstar John Cena recently addressed the buzz about his growing bald spot and revealed what he did to keep it under wraps during WrestleMania 40.

The Leader of Cenation made a shocking return and sided with Cody Rhodes during his "Bloodline Rules" match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He took out Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Chief before The Rock confronted him.

The two Hollywood stars had a mega staredown before The Final Boss laid out Cena in the middle of the ring. Besides the 46-year-old's surprise appearance, the WWE Universe gossiped about his bald spot at The Showcase of the Immortals on the internet.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, John Cena shared that his goal has never been to appear perfect, because striving for constant coolness is like chasing a mirage that will never be real. The 16-time World Champion also revealed what he did at WrestleMania 40 to hide the noticeable bald spot on his head.

"Man, I know I got a bald spot on the back of my head, I flossed it last night at WrestleMania. Me, you and like 7 out of 10 dudes have them. So I don't care, I'm not perfect, that's not me." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Watch the full video here:

John Cena opens up about his infamous Oscar 2024 moment

At the 2024 Oscars, The Leader of Cenation made headlines after performing a hilarious act with host Jimmy Kimmel reenacting a streaker incident from 1974. The former WWE Champion appeared almost naked, strategically holding an envelope to eventually announce the Best Costume Design winner.

During the same conversation with Pat McAfee, John Cena shared that his approach to entertainment involves embracing the unexpected, which even led to his surprising no-clothes Oscar stunt.

"Instead of trying to craft every situation to how can I look the strongest or the best, I look at every situation of how can we make this the best situation. When we go over the Oscar bit and they're like, "ah do you want to wear spanks, or spandex or a speedo?" No, make me as naked as possible so Disney says it's too naked." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

On RAW after 'Mania, the 16-time World Champion tagged along with Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) to defeat The Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. The WWE Universe is surely excited to see John Cena return for yet another run in the company before he retires.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Who should John Cena wrestle in his final WWE match? The Rock Randy Orton 0 votes View Discussion