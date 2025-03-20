John Cena FIXED major WWE problem ahead of WrestleMania 41, says former champion

WWE Superstar John Cena took a huge burden off of the Triple H-led creative team's shoulders ahead of WrestleMania 41, believes former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo. Cena is all set to take on Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

For those unaware, John Cena won this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match and became the number one contender for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Cenation Leader also shocked the whole world at the Chamber by turning heel for the first time in over 20 years. The 16-time World Champion joined forces with The Rock and brutally attacked The American Nightmare. The two came face to face on this week's WWE RAW, where Cena broke fans' hearts by saying that he was breaking up with them.

During a recent edition of Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion said the Triple H-led creative team did not have a huge star who could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship going into The Show of Shows.

Russo added that the company fixed this problem by bringing in John Cena and turning him heel.

"Bro I swear to God it is crystal clear and bro think about this, it is crystal clear that they were looking at the card for WrestleMania they had one title match that was Jey Uso and Gunther that was not gonna draw and then they had Cody as the champion and no one else on that roster was going to draw in a main event at WrestleMania so what did they have to do? 'Bro we gotta go to the well, we gotta go to Rock, we gotta go to Cena, we gotta turn Cena heel because nobody in this whole company is over enough for this to be a WrestleMania main event.' So they make the call, you know, late in the game," he said. [From 0:15 - 1:03]

Check out the podcast below:

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler talked about John Cena's heel turn

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler said he knew John Cena's heel turn was coming as soon as the latter's facial expression changed.

Lawler also mentioned that he had a place in his heart for Cena, but it went away after seeing the 16-time World Champion's actions.

"I don't know how you describe it because I knew what was coming, but when I actually watched it again, like you said, to me, what it did to a lot of those kids, it took a place I had for John in my heart, it just kinda went away," Lawler said. "To see that look on his face, knowing what he was gonna do, and then watch him do it to Cody, it was indescribable."

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for John Cena's run as a heel.

Please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

