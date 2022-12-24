"John Cena could get a little hot at him" - WWE legend makes a major claim about upcoming SmackDown match (Exclusive)

Next week's SmackDown will feature what is being billed as the biggest WWE television match of the year. Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash and proposed an interesting idea involving John Cena, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

The announcement of John Cena's in-ring return indeed came out of nowhere, as many didn't expect him to wrestle a match in 2022. The Cenation Leader last competed in a losing effort against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. WWE has seemingly resumed their rivalry as we approach the end of another eventful year in wrestling.

While Cena and Reigns are pivotal pieces of the puzzle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's on-screen relationship is under the spotlight. The real-life best friends should ideally reunite before WrestleMania. Dutch Mantell urged WWE to book a finish where Kevin Owens might be hesitant to pin Sami Zayn, invoking an angry reaction from his team partner John Cena.

The former manager believed WWE needed to focus on the compelling narrative around Zayn and KO. He explained how it would be possible on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, as you can view below:

"I'm saying; I think if you leave it down to Sami and Kevin, to where, maybe Kevin is a little reluctant to pin Sami, and then John Cena could get a little hot at him and go in there and get the pin, or something along those lines. I think as long as they stay true to the story, which they will, I think you're going to have, and it may, you know, people are thinking about it right now because I'm thinking about it." [9:12 - 9:40]

Dutch Mantell on Sami Zayn's importance to WWE's Bloodline storyline

Roman Reigns' historic reign would not have been half as entertaining without Sami Zayn's comedic brilliance over the past few months.

The Honorary Uce has added another much-needed layer to one of the most prominent angles in wrestling. Dutch Mantell was pleased that WWE had succeeded in creating a storyline that could go in any direction.

While Reigns might be the world champion, Mantell felt that Sami Zayn was a key member of the entire creative operation. The 73-year-old veteran added that the whole narrative could fall apart if he is absent:

"A lot of different ways, and that's the way you want an angle that you can change on a dime. If one of them participants fell over dead, except for Sami, then it wouldn't kill it. Sami is the key to it; without him, you won't have an angle." [9:41 - 10:05]

What are your predictions for John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn? Share them in the comments section below.

