John Cena to get pinned for the first time in 2025 by a 6'2" major WWE Superstar, says analyst

John Cena has not been pinned in WWE since returning for his Farewell Tour earlier this year. A WWE analyst recently suggested a six-foot-two-inch top superstar could be the first to pin The Franchise Player in 2025.

Ad

While Cody Rhodes has been absent from TV since losing to Cena at WrestleMania 41, Sam Roberts recently stated on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that The American Nightmare should return ahead of SummerSlam. He proposed that the 39-year-old could call out The Last Real Champion for taking Travis Scott's help to beat him at The Show of Shows, leading to a tag team match in which Rhodes may team up with Bad Bunny against the 17-time World Champion and Scott at SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

The 41-year-old analyst stated that Cena would get pinned for the first time in his Farewell Tour by The American Nightmare at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

"That way, we have Bad Bunny; we have Travis Scott; we have the whole thing. And ultimately, the result of that match is Cody Rhodes pinning John Cena. So, now it's the first time John Cena has eaten a pin since he's returned. It's the first match that he's lost since the Royal Rumble. And now John Cena tastes defeat again," he said. [34:12-34:37]

Ad

Ad

Sam Roberts thinks Randy Orton won't beat John Cena at WWE Backlash 2025

Over the past few weeks, John Cena and Randy Orton have reignited their historic rivalry. The two legends are now set to square off for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash this Saturday.

In the same episode of his podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that The Franchise Player would leave The Viper's hometown of St. Louis with the title.

Ad

"I have John Cena beating Randy Orton at Backlash. And maybe that will happen clean. Maybe it will happen with a little chicanery. However it happens, it happens. But at Backlash, John Cena beats Randy Orton," he said.

Ad

Roberts suggested another SmackDown star could be Cena's next opponent after Orton.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More