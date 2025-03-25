John Cena gets new heel merchandise in the WWE Shop following RAW

Last night, RAW was in Glasgow, Scotland, and John Cena kicked off the show with another scathing promo. Similar to his one in Brussels, Belgium, The Leader of the Cenation came out and immediately attacked the WWE Universe.

Following his fiery promo, WWE has released some new heel merchandise for John Cena in the WWE Shop. The merch in question is a t-shirt that perfectly epitomizes everything the 16-time World Champion had to say last night on the red brand.

Perhaps the key takeaway from the promo, and the inspiration for the t-shirt, was what Cena said about the fans' reaction to one of his decisions in 2005. He recalled how he received a lot of abuse for introducing the Spinner WWE Championship belt.

Now, as an act of revenge, he plans on winning his 17th title, retiring, and taking the title with him, thus making him the "last real champion" in WWE. This very line has found itself on the latest John Cena merchandise, as WWE Shop now has a black T-shirt with the words "Last Real Champion" on the front up for sale.

Additionally, the t-shirt has all the other classic features associated with Cena merchandise, including his iconic catchphrases on the back and sleeves. Fans looking to support this new heel version of him can buy the t-shirt for $34.99.

Drew McIntyre was not happy with John Cena's promo

There is no denying that these heel promos from John Cena are epic. However, not everyone is a fan of what he has to say. This included Drew McIntyre, who had an interesting reaction to Cena's promo from last night.

Now, considering last night's RAW in Glasgow, one would assume the Scotsman, Drew McIntyre, would defend the WWE Universe in attendance. However, Cena attacking them didn't bother him. Rather, it was the fact that the 47-year-old claimed he is the "only one" telling the truth in WWE that irked him.

For months now, The Scottish Warrior believes he has been speaking nothing but the truth. So, to hear Cena make such a claim, led to him responding in disbelief on X/Twitter.

Clearly, McIntyre isn't a big fan of this new version of Cena. It will be interesting to see if this leads to any interactions between them in the near future.

