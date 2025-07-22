John Cena is ready to betray WWE's Final Boss!

John Cena might be on board to face The Rock in his last WWE match. The 48-year-old turned heel for the first time in over two decades at the Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this year, attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with The Final Boss.
Since then, he has gone on to become a 17-time World Champion, having dethroned Cody as Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. The Unseen 17 is now set to defend the title against The American Nightmare in a Street Fight at SummerSlam.
With just 14 dates left in his Retirement Tour, the clock is ticking on Cena's in-ring career, with fans eager to know who will be his final opponent. At the recent FAN EXPO in Denver, a fan asked The Last Real Champion if he would like to wrestle The Rock in his farewell match, given that The Final Boss was involved in his heel turn.
"Gosh. Fantasy booking. For those who are not inside baseball, fantasy booking is when you take an idea in your head and you're like, 'Man, it would be cool if.' That's what I'm hearing here. 'Man, it would be cool if John Cena could fight The Rock one more time!' And that to me, that would be cool," he said. [14:17-14:34]
Cena facing The Rock in his last-ever match could be a fitting way to bookend his dramatic heel turn earlier this year. The two megastars have a shared history, having locked horns with each other inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 28 and 29.
The Rock defeated The Franchise Player in their first match at WrestleMania 28, but The Champ emerged victorious in their WrestleMania 29 clash, winning the WWE Championship in the process.
John Cena hinted that the choice of his final opponent wouldn't be his call
While John Cena is on board with facing The Rock one more time, the self-proclaimed Last Real Champion mentioned that selecting his opponents doesn't fall in the purview of his creative expression.
"I've survived and kept a level head over 25 years in the WWE by not setting expectations, by showing up every single day, doing what I'm told, and asking to do it to the best of my ability. Where I ask for freedom, where I ask for creative expression, is not in the selection of my opponent; it is in the process of how we put forth the work to you guys," he said. [14:33-15:00]
John Cena's final WWE match will be in December 2025, and till then, a handful of other names will be discussed for his farewell bout. For now, though, he is focused on retaining his gold against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.
