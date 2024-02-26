John Cena did not know the 'real' Vince McMahon, claims former WWE writer (Exclusive)

According to a WWE veteran, John Cena's recent comments prove that he did not truly know Vince McMahon.

It is no secret that McMahon has recently been accused of some rather disturbing allegations put forth by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Cena has also opened up on the matter, stating that he still had affection for Vince due to their relationship. This has led to much buzz, with many condemning The Cenation Leader's words.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo recalled something that Vince McMahon had told him when they worked together.

"I am gonna bring up what Vince McMahon said to me that I will never forget. 'Vince (Russo) if you knew who I really was, you wouldn't like me.' I guarantee the same goes for John Cena. If Vince is telling me 'If you knew the real me,' well I promise you that John Cena did not know the real him, because everything I have ever seen about Cena and read about Cena, I don't think he would like the type person Vince McMahon would be either." [8:36 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The former WWE writer hopes that the allegations are proven false

While Russo does not seem to have much sympathy for Vince McMahon, he has claimed that he wishes the allegations would be proven false.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated his reasons for the claim.

"I hope none of this is true. Seriously, for everybody's sake, I hope none of this is true. Because this is bad for so many people. But at the end of the day, if it is true, then he deserves the punishment whatever that is." [9:17 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, only time will tell how the case progresses.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Jake Roberts explains why Sting is the most fortunate man on the planet