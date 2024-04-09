John Cena makes heartfelt promise following WWE WrestleMania

WWE legend John Cena has made a heartfelt promise following his stunning appearance last night during WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL last night. Solo Sikoa interfered but John Cena rushed the ring to even the odds. He put Sikoa through a table but was then greeted by The Rock. The Final Boss planted Cena with a Rock Bottom and told him to get out of his ring. The American Nightmare went on to hit Reigns with three Cross Rhodes in a row to become champion.

John Cena appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and teased one final run in WWE. He took to social media after his appearance and made a heartfelt promise to wrestling fans as seen in his post below:

".@PatMcAfeeShow is an incredible arena for big moments across sports and entertainment. Thanks for a great conversation about everything from #WrestleMania, flying cars, #RickyStanicky to retirement. I promise to do my best and walk the talk to set the stage for #OneLastTime," he said.

John Cena teases one last run in WWE

Wrestling veteran John Cena believes he has one last run left in him and is hoping to return to the company next year.

During his conversation on The Pat McAfee Show today, the legend revealed that Hollywood will be keeping him busy until the end of the year. However, he noted that his schedule clears up next year and he is hoping for one final run in WWE.

"That will take us through just about Christmas, and I'm crossing my fingers, my toes, and my heart, that maybe, just maybe, I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the brakes for a while and I can come back to my family for one last run," he said.

The wrestling world is still buzzing after an incredible WrestleMania weekend that featured several memorable moments. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has in store for wrestling fans on the RAW after WrestleMania later tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

