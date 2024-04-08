John Cena teases one final run in WWE

John Cena has teased one more run in WWE following his epic return last night at WrestleMania XL. He appeared during the main event of the show and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

Solo Sikoa defeated John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023 and the veteran returned last night for revenge. The Enforcer of The Bloodline interfered during the main event and attacked Cody Rhodes. Cena rushed the ring and planted The Tribal Chief with an Attitude Adjustment. He then sent Sikoa crashing through the announce table before The Rock showed up. The Brahma Bull connected with a Rock Bottom and sent Cana out of the ring.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, John Cena shared his upcoming schedule after his WrestleMania appearance. He noted that he is booked for the rest of the year, but is hoping for one last run in the promotion next year:

"That will take us through just about Christmas, and I'm crossing my fingers, my toes, and my heart, that maybe, just maybe, I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the brakes for a while and I can come back to my family for one last run," he said.

John Cena sends message to Cody Rhodes following WWE WrestleMania

John Cena has delivered a message to Cody Rhodes after he finally captured the title last night at WrestleMania.

Rhodes has been chasing the title since he returned to the company at WrestleMania 38. He came up short against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 but that was not the case this year. Rhodes is the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Cena sent him a message on social media following the premium live event:

"Grateful to spend time with the #WWE Universe & be a part of #WrestleMania! Congratulations to @CodyRhodes on a history making achievement! And the best part of it all… the @WWE story NEVER ENDS!!!!"

Expand Tweet

John Cena and The Rock teased a possible third match in their epic rivalry last night at WrestleMania. Only time will tell if the two stars ever battle each other once again inside the squared circle.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think John Cena will return next year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion