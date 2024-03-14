John Cena does not need to appear at WrestleMania, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

According to a former WWE name, there is enough reason for John Cena not to be back for this year's WrestleMania.

When speaking about the possibility of The Cenation Leader coming back for The Showcase of the Immortals, Vince Russo broached the topic of how some pro wrestlers overstay their time in the ring simply due to their passion for the business. For instance, over recent years, Cena has come back into the ring to give the rub to Austin Theory and Solo Sikoa by losing to them.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained why John Cena used to do this before and how it may negatively impact him going forward.

"Let's face it, John Cena does not need to do this. But like in the past, and Cena would be the one to always say this, why did he do these things in the past? Loyalty to Vince. He always said that, like when Vince needed Cena, he called Cena and Cena could not say no. Well it's not about that anymore. So now if guys like John Cena still do this, you really are starting to see that like, very few people can just walk away from it," said Russo.

The veteran continued:

"I think Austin did a pretty good job of walking away from it. You know Shawn did a good job till he did that Saudi thing and then he absolutely killed everything. But man it is unbelievable how hard it is for I would say 90% of the talent to walk away." [3:42 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

John Cena may not be pleased with how Austin Theory has been treated after their match at WWE WrestleMania 39

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, Cena's loss to Austin Theory at last year's WrestleMania did not do much to push the latter.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"He's got to be looking at that, bro. I will put anybody over if, once I put them over, you help get them to the next level. Otherwise, wow. I have no problem with him putting people over [guys], but if they don't follow it up? I've watched SmackDown. They've turned Austin Theory into a clown. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are the Abbott and Costello of SmackDown, bro. This is what Cena put them over for?"

As of now, it remains to be seen what John Cena plans to do next.

