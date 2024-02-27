John Cena posts new video on premium subscription website; dares people to watch it

WWE Superstar John Cena recently took to social media to dare people to watch his new video on his exclusive fan website.

Cena is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The 16-time World Champion has now transitioned his career into a Hollywood star, and he has already been a part of many top movies.

For those unaware, John Cena recently joined a premium subscription fan website to promote his movie, Ricky Stanicky. Even Randy Orton showed interest in collaborating with his former rival.

Cena recently took to X to post a bizarre tweet regarding a new video on his exclusive fan website, asking people if they were brave enough to watch it.

"More fisting than you may be ready for. R U BRAVE ENOUGH?" Cena wrote.

WWE Superstar John Cena talked about his feud with The Rock

Speaking to Howard Stern on his show, John Cena talked about his feud with The Rock. The 16-time World Champion said he felt he had all the leverage on The Great One because the latter barely showed up on WWE television even after saying that he loved the company.

"To me, it was more of like I'm gonna jab this guy because I've nothing to lose, I've all the leverage. I'm there every day and I love being there every day and nothing is really pulling me away from being there. I guess my angle came from the fact that he was openly saying I love the WWE. And, I'm like, 'Man if you love it, why aren't you here?'"

Many fans believe Cena might return to World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what The Cenation Leader has planned for his future in WWE.

