John Cena praised by surprising WWE star following recent loss

A major WWE star recently broke character to praise John Cena after being defeated by him. Cena will be in action later this month at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana.

John Cena defeated Logan Paul at Clash in Paris last month in France. Speaking on the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Paul broke character to compliment The Cenation Leader and praised how good he was in the ring.

“I didn’t win, so no. It was really long, I think it was 25 minutes. About halfway through the match, I felt very viscerally two things. One, holy sh*t, John Cena is so f***ing good. He is that good," said Paul.

The Maverick also shared that he learned a lot from the 48-year-old during their match at Clash in Paris.

"It felt like I was kind of at school and as an absorber of knowledge and someone who wants to be the best, I’m trying to just take in as much information and knowledge as I can while I’m in the ring with the greatest of all time in what will be my last match with him on his retirement tour. He’s not coming back, that was my last match with John Cena," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full podcast in the video below:

The Doctor of Thuganomics will be facing Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. The Beast Incarnate returned at SummerSlam 2025 and attacked Cena after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Vince Russo suggests John Cena could be upset with WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that John Cena could be upset with the promotion due to how his retirement tour has been handled.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that the former champion must feel like the WWE wasted half his retirement tour with his heel turn.

"Well, he's gotta think the first half of it was totally wasted. Bro, listen, obviously, something went down behind the scenes, we don't know about. There was some kind of falling out with Rock, and they were not able to see this thing through, I guess, the way they thought they were going to see it through. But it's really unfortunate for Cena because this was it. This was the last run, and they wasted half of his time in an angle that went absolutely nowhere. They didn't try to cover it, and he just lost a lot of time, not to mention what he lost in merch money for a couple of months there," said Russo.

The Honest Jones Fan🦆 @SmackdownLayer Cena's Heel turn will go down as one of the worst creative decisions ever. Abandoned storyline with Rock, stupid Travis Scott involvement, one of the worst Wrestlemania main events ever and didn't elevate anyone. It ended with WWE basically saying ''let's forget he was a Heel''

Only time will tell if Cena can defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza later this month.

