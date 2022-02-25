John Cena reacts to Cesaro leaving WWE

The wrestling world was caught off-guard when news broke that Cesaro was leaving WWE. Since then, many current superstars have reacted to the news of Cesaro parting ways with WWE.

John Cena also reacted to the news. The 16-time world champion, known for his quirky and eccentric posts on Instagram, posted the following image:

As one can see, it's a picture of The Swiss Superman photoshopped on Stone Cold Steve Austin's face. The Leader of Cenation said in the past that he dedicates Fridays to the WWE Hall of Famer, posting various creative images of him on Instagram.

Cesaro was one of John Cena's most notable rivals when the latter was still performing full-time in WWE. Between 2014 to 2015, Cena and Cesaro battled on numerous occasions for the United States Championship.

Currently, Cena is busy with his Hollywood schedule after transitioning full-time to the silver screen. His latest accolade is his successful role as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad and its spin-off TV series featuring Cena as the titular character.

What's next for Cesaro?

Following the news of Cesaro's departure, stars from other companies have expressed interest in competing against the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion, while some, such as AEW's Eddie Kingston, have taunted him.

Since this isn't a case of WWE releasing Cesaro but the latter choosing not to renew his contract, he won't have to wait 90 days as the non-compete clause doesn't apply.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Cesaro was on a one year extension, and as a result of it expiring, there is no non-compete clause.



- @FightfulSelect Cesaro was offered a new contract, in which WWE sources claim was rejected.Cesaro was on a one year extension, and as a result of it expiring, there is no non-compete clause. Cesaro was offered a new contract, in which WWE sources claim was rejected. Cesaro was on a one year extension, and as a result of it expiring, there is no non-compete clause. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/p6y5ipYMwh

This means that The Swiss Cyborg is free to appear in any wrestling company as soon as possible. Cesaro's an exceptionally talented in-ring performer, and it remains to be seen where he'll trade his craft next.

Edited by Abhinav Singh