John Cena reacts to CM Punk's historic return at WWE Survivor Series

John Cena and CM Punk were once long-term rivals in WWE. Following the latter's return at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, Cena reacted to the same on social media.

Days before Punk's historic return to WWE, Cena completed his latest WWE run, as he lost to Solo Sikoa at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. After his loss to The Enforcer, the 16-time World Champion bowed out in front of the WWE Universe.

Taking to Instagram, Cena posted a photo from Punk's return. The Best In The World's return to WWE got the entire professional wrestling industry talking.

Cody Rhodes commented on CM Punk's return to WWE

Cody Rhodes was involved in the main event of Survivor Series and picked up the victory for his team. The American Nightmare pinned Damian Priest after hitting him with a Cross Rhodes.

Speaking in the Survivor Series post-show press conference, Rhodes stated that this time around, Punk had a point to prove. He said:

"If he can help with where we're going and what we're doing, absolutely, welcome aboard. Welcome aboard. I have a feeling that the CM Punk we're potentially getting is hungry, and that's the best. That's the best when someone's hungry, and someone wants something, and it's real. I'll give kudos and flowers to Triple H and Nick Khan for getting that done. You could ask all the boys and girls till they're blue in the face, 'Hey, how do you feel?' You might get up, you might get down, a wide range of emotions. But the first thing always is business. Again, we're doing record business. [It] feels like everybody wants to be here. The more, the merrier. If you can help, absolutely, come on board."

Punk is reportedly expected to appear on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

