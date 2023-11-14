John Cena reacts after Indian artist's insane tribute goes viral

John Cena has shared a tweet reacting to an Indian artist's heartfelt tribute to the WWE legend.

Cena has been a top name in the pro wrestling scene for about two decades now. He recently made his return to India at the 2023 Superstar Spectacle event. At the show, The Cenation Leader teamed up with Seth Rollins, and the duo defeated Imperium.

John Cena boasts a massive fan following in the Indian subcontinent. WWE India's official Twitter handle recently shared a video highlighting Indian 3D Rangoli Artist Lalit Nagar, who created an incredible rangoli of the wrestling veteran. It didn't take long before Cena noticed the video, and he couldn't help but heap praise on the artist in his response.

"Absolutely incredible! What a way to celebrate #WWEKiDiwali! @WWEIndia @WWE."

John Cena's emotional message to Indian WWE fans

After Cena and Seth Rollins defeated Imperium at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad, India, Cena cut a heartfelt promo for the fans in attendance. He let the fans know that he had been wanting to perform in India for years on end at that point.

“Sometimes, when we feel something inside, it grabs us emotionally, and we feel like we’re alone. I want to share this with y’all. You can let me know if I’m alone or not, but I’m gonna share it anyway. I’ve been imagining this moment right here for 20 years. I wanted to end tonight by saying this moment was far greater than I could’ve ever imagined.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Cena has hinted at retirement with his recent cryptic Instagram posts. His fans would love to see him compete in one final marquee match at WrestleMania before he hangs up his boots for good.

