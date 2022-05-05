"I don't think you realize what you did for me" - John Cena received heartfelt praise from current WWE Superstar

John Cena has opened up about WWE United States Champion Theory viewing him as his role model as a child.

Cena, 45, performed as WWE’s top babyface for more than a decade before reducing his in-ring schedule in 2015 to focus on acting. Theory, 24, began wrestling in 2016 and recently won his first title on WWE’s main roster.

Speaking on Backstage’s In The Envelope podcast, Cena said Theory drew inspiration from his “Never Give Up” catchphrase. The 16-time World Champion also revealed that he feels grateful when he hears how much he means to people.

“Austin Theory, for example, like, ‘I watched John Cena as a kid. His Never Give Up got me through a lot of stuff and that’s why I’m here now. I don’t think you realize what you did for me.’” Cena continued, “And it’s not just from a professional [standpoint], I reference WWE in my daily life. It’s something I’m forever grateful for because it’s made me the man that I am.” [54:46-55:08]

Cena has not competed in a televised WWE match since losing against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 last August. The five-time WrestleMania main-eventer is reportedly expected to return to WWE programming later this summer.

Will John Cena vs. Theory happen in WWE?

SummerSlam 2022 is one of WWE’s most anticipated upcoming shows. The premium live event will be held on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Earlier this week, Theory shared a fan-made graphic on Instagram showing him defending the United States Championship against Cena at SummerSlam. The up-and-coming superstar accompanied the image with the caption, “Why not.”

At a recent live event, Vince McMahon’s protégé referenced his idol once again when he told a young fan that he is better than Cena. The comment prompted the WWE veteran to send a motivational tweet to Theory about turning his potential into a long-lasting legacy.

