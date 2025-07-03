John Cena receives a message from Seth Rollins' faction member after getting his old WWE name back

WWE has once again acknowledged John Cena as "Super Cena" after he lifted Bronson Reed for an Attitude Adjustment. On Instagram, Reed sent a message to Cena after their exchange at Night of Champions.

Seth Rollins, alongside Reed and Bron Breakker, interrupted Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against CM Punk at Night of Champions. The Visionary's actions led to The Franchise Player successfully retaining his title amidst the chaos that unfolded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On Instagram, Reed sarcastically reacted to WWE once again calling the 17-time World Champion "Super Cena".

"Dammit! How was I up in the air like that. Levitated then crashed down," wrote Reed.

Check out a screengrab of Reed's Instagram comment:

Cody Rhodes wants to dethrone John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Cody Rhodes is already looking forward to dethroning John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2025. He admitted that he's looking forward to sharing the ring with the man who defeated him at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The American Nightmare said this:

"I don't want to go as far as making any promises, but I can tell you, the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I would put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I'd like to get him to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again."

Cena and Rhodes were victorious at Night of Champions. Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to win the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament, earning himself a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Cena defeated CM Punk in what was billed as their last-ever match.

John Cena has successfully defended the title twice since beating Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All. His other title defense was against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025.

