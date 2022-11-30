John Cena should return in a WWE storyline that "pi**es off" the IWC, says star (Exclusive)

John Cena's name has unsurprisingly popped up again as we gradually move towards another Royal Rumble. The Cenation Leader is also widely expected to wrestle at next year's WrestleMania. EC3 addressed the rumors during the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws.

An idea was recently suggested about the 16-time world champion possibly surpassing Ric Flair's all-time record. EC3 said that John Cena was amongst those performers who had moved beyond mere accolades and would be more concerned about the storyline in which he'd be involved.

The last time fans saw Cena was when he was on the losing end of a Universal championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. EC3 noted that WWE had utilized the elusive 17th world title in the narrative during John Cena's short program with the Tribal Chief:

"For him, if the story is right, he would do it. He is not going to do it for the accolade or the fake record-breaking," said EC3. "I would say, too, that when he worked with Roman at SummerSlam, they used it as a pretty good story arc, too, for him to have some motivation." [6:17 - 6:37]

The sole motive for John Cena's most recent return was to legitimatize Reigns' championship reign. EC3 believed it was the right time to pull the trigger on the high-profile angle.

While Carter was unsure about Cena's WWE future, he would love to see the future Hall of Famer in a controversial storyline. More so, one that infuriates the Internet Wrestling Community (IWC), possibly alluding to a heel turn:

"That's another thing, where he went there to solidify Roman because it was the right time. Does he need to go back now? Does he need to? I don't know. Should he? If the story is right and it pi**es off the IWC, then yeah, for sure, he should." [6:57 - 7:17]

EC3 praises John Cena's physical condition

Brock Lesnar v John Cena is a never ending tale Brock Lesnar hitting the F5 on John Cena after returning at SummerSlam 2021.Brock Lesnar v John Cena is a never ending tale Brock Lesnar hitting the F5 on John Cena after returning at SummerSlam 2021.Brock Lesnar v John Cena is a never ending tale🔥 https://t.co/iyQWaVDWGc

John Cena didn't look like he missed a beat when he stepped into the ring against Reigns 15 months back.

The Franchise Player and the Head of the Table featured in the longest match of the show at nearly 23 minutes. The main event clash - which preceded Brock Lesnar's unexpected WWE return - had fans on the edge of their seats for the most part as Reigns retained his title.

Cena turned 45 in April earlier this year; however, Carter felt that the WWE veteran could still perform at a phenomenally high level. Cena has had an enviable career spanning over a decade at the top but can still keep up with the very best in the business:

"I think they went too early, but the dude is still in great shape. He can go when it just seemed like he was an old-timer, one trick pony like he's got one silver bowl, and it's his move. He is still at a super high level. But I mean, they had a good match." [6:38 - 6:56]

What are your predictions about John Cena's rumored WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

