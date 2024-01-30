John Cena returning to WWE after 5 months of absence to face major champion at WrestleMania 40 is a bad idea, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes John Cena potentially returning to WWE to take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 would be a bad idea.

The Cenation Leader is currently a part-time superstar. He returned for a brief full-time run last year. However, it ended with him being destroyed by Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in November 2023. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has held the World Heavyweight Championship since last May. While many believed CM Punk would challenge him for the title at WrestleMania 40, The Best in the World would miss the event after sustaining an injury at Royal Rumble.

While discussing possible opponents for Rollins at this year's Show of Shows, Morgan's co-host of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Raj Giri, suggested John Cena. The wrestling veteran disliked the idea.

"No, no, no. No more old people. No, we got so much [sic] main-event talents that are ready right now," he said. [17:12 - 17:19]

John Cena plans to retire from WWE before turning 50

John Cena joined the Stamford-based company in 2000 and made his main roster debut two years later. He has since become arguably the greatest superstar in WWE's history, winning 16 World Championships.

However, the 46-year-old's wrestling career seems to be heading to an end. On the Entertainment Tonight show, The Cenation Leader disclosed that he planned to retire before turning 50.

"I'm gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out and I don't ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it. I wanna have the passion -- the same passion as the fanbase -- and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say, 'Hey, that's gotta be done before 50,'" he said.

Cena is now tied with Ric Flair for most World Championship reigns at 16. Will he eye another title run following his potential comeback? Only time will tell.

