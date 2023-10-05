John Cena reveals his history with 8-time champion in WWE

John Cena is back on WWE weekly television after a long time and looking to make the most of it. He has gotten involved in the business of The Bloodline and will face them at Fastlane. Before this weekend's premium live event, Cena explained his connection to one of his opponents.

At WWE Fastlane, the 16-time World Champion will team up with LA Knight to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag match. The Megastar volunteered to be Cena's partner, replacing an injured AJ Styles.

The Leader of the Cenation appeared on this week's WWE's The Bump, where he spoke about his opponents at the premium live event and his latest run in the company. On being asked about Jimmy, John Cena revealed that he went a long way back with the Samoan and was present for his first few matches in the company.

"Jimmy and I actually go way back. I remember the first time him and his brother had matches in the WWE. I was there. I remember encouraging them to honor their Samoan heritage before the matches," said Cena. [From 15:07 to 15:20]

While he might be standing against Jimmy Uso at Fastlane, John Cena doesn't have a problem with how Jimmy has gone about his business. In fact, being brash is one of the ways Cena himself connected to fans.

"I don't blame the drastic measures, I don't blame the brash personalities. I endorse it. The way I initially connected to the audience was by being very brash and by take crazy risks and not necessarily by being virtuous," added Cena. [From 15:21 to 15:36]

You can watch the entire episode of The Bump below:

John Cena saved by surprise star at WWE SmackDown

The attack by The Bloodline on AJ Styles left John Cena without a partner for the match at Fastlane and the contract signing at SmackDown last Friday. The Samoans were looking to capitalize on AJ's absence before the save came from an unexpected source, LA Knight.

The Megastar went on to sign the contract in place of Styles and will team up with the GOAT to take on the two brothers at WWE Fastlane. While the team has no experience working together, fans are undoubtedly excited to see the two popular stars team up.

Are you excited for the match at Fastlane? What other bouts are you looking forward to at the show? Let us know in the comments below.

