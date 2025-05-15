John Cena reveals strict rule for date night

John Cena has achieved major fame in his 26-year career, both inside the squared circle and on the silver screen. The 17-time World Champion has managed to live a private personal life for the most part, despite hitting superstardom and the millions of fans that come with it. In a rare move, Cena is opening up on dating life.

Ad

Big Match John previously let the WWE Universe into his private life during episodes of Total Divas and Total Bellas. Cena was famously linked romantically to Nikki Bella, but he was also married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from July 2009 to July 2012. Currently married to his second wife, the Undisputed WWE Champion was rumored to have been involved with AJ Lee and Mickie James in the past.

Cena was actually having date night with his wife when he spoke to US Weekly on the Amazon Upfronts red carpet this week, where he opened up on dating. When it comes to dos and don'ts, the 48-year-old revealed the one thing that stays at home: his mobile phone. Cena made the revelation when asked what he likes to do when out and about with his lady.

Ad

Trending

"Honestly, it can be so simple. I was just telling a lady who asked what makes me swoon... I think it's just being there. Fun things I do on date night? Put your f'n phone at home. Not in your pocket, I don't even bring it with me. You only need one person to dial 911. So... only one phone, that way we're both present, and when you're there, you're there. If your mind is scattered and you're not ready yet, take a five-minute [break], tell your partner or the person you're with, 'Man, I don't know if I'm in the headspace to be here.' But when you're there, you're there. So, I'm going to do all these 'talky bits' and then when I turn the corner, it is date night," John Cena said. [From 1:33 to 2:10]

Ad

Ad

Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh began dating in early 2019 after meeting in Vancouver, where he was filming Playing With Fire and she was working. The WWE Superstar and the engineer tied the knot on October 12, 2020.

John Cena to defend at WWE SNME

John Cena will face longtime associate R-Truth on May 24 at the 39th WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, live from Yuengling Center in Tampa. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. R-Truth

Expand Tweet

Cena and Truth have had 13 singles matches since May 2011. Truth won their first outing by Count Out and their eighth, which was a Tables Match, on RAW in June 2011.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More