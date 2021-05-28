Retired WWE legend hints at return after John Cena rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has amusingly suggested he could be interested in wrestling again if John Cena returns to WWE.

Angle originally wanted to face Cena in a retirement match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. However, the Olympic gold medalist decided to retire in 2019 instead. As a result, he lost the final match of his career against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Writing on Twitter, Angle reacted to rumors about Cena’s possible WWE return by teasing that he is rethinking his retirement. The accompanying GIF, containing actor Jim Carrey, includes the quote, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance? Yeeeah!”

Hearing rumors about @JohnCena going back to @wwe - got me rethinking about my retirement match, like............ pic.twitter.com/GQzl1VMcYX — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 28, 2021

John Cena and Kurt Angle’s WWE history dates back to the June 27, 2002 episode of SmackDown. Cena produced an impressive performance in his five-minute debut match against Angle. Despite losing, he famously received a handshake from The Undertaker backstage after the match.

When is John Cena returning to WWE?

John Cena's debut is one of the most memorable moments in SmackDown history

Although John Cena has focused on movie projects over the last three years, he has repeatedly stated that he wants to return to WWE.

Speaking to Den of Geek earlier this month, the 16-time world champion said he appreciates the support he continues to receive from WWE fans.

“I really, really want to get back to WWE,” Cena said. “I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck, I'm with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times, and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet, and I really do appreciate the WWE Universe understanding that after so many years.”

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported this week that John Cena has held talks with WWE about returning on the July 16 episode of SmackDown. The show will kick off WWE’s 25-city touring schedule in front of fans this summer.

It has also been strongly hinted by Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian that Cena could face Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda Wrestling section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!