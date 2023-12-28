John Cena's 17-year-old project becomes a global hit in 2023

WWE Superstar John Cena's acting debut in 2006 wasn't exactly met with fireworks. Critics weren't really important, let's just say. But fast forward to the end of 2023, that same movie is now a surprising smash hit on Netflix.

The 17-year-old WWE Studios film The Marine starring Cena recently resurfaced and found itself on Netflix's Global Top 10 for the last week of this year.

This action flick throws the former World Champion into the role of a discharged Marine fighting to rescue his kidnapped wife from jewel thieves. The former WWE boss Vince McMahon launched The Marine, and critics weren't exactly kind.

Despite that, the movie spawned a surprising series of sequels starring the likes of Ted DiBiase Jr. and The Miz. Even though it's not really a Holiday movie, for the week ending on December 24th, audiences couldn't get enough of John Cena's Marine action on Netflix.

As per weekly Netflix Global Top 10, The Marine racked up a jaw-dropping 7.6 million hours watched and 5 million views, securing its first-ever spot in the streaming platform's top ten. Talk about a late-breaking comeback!

Check out the image from Netflix's Global Top 10 below:

The movie has made it to the top 10 list.

Braun Strowman opened up about John Cena before their first-ever match-up

The former Universal Champion Braun Strowman heaped praise on the 16-time World Champion and shed light on facing Cena for the first time six years ago.

The two men only locked horns once in a WWE ring. This epic showdown happened on the September 11, 2017, episode of Monday Night RAW and ended in DQ, with Cena winning the bout.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, The Monster of All Monsters called Cena one of the greatest wrestlers ever, stating that sharing the ring with him was an unfathomable experience.

"It was unbelievable. You said it right there. John Cena is one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring, so it was a nice learning experience for me to be able to get in there as I'm learning myself," Strowman said.

After losing to Solo Sikoa at the 2023 Crown Jewel, The Leader of Cenation has stepped away from in-ring action. Fans are expecting to see John Cena around WrestleMania 40 season.

