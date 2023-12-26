What did Braun Strowman think of John Cena before their first-ever match? WWE's monster opens up

John Cena is a guiding light for many in the world of pro wrestling. Many wrestlers and veterans often praise the 16-time World Champion, with the most recent being WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

During his recent interview with Sony Sports Network, the 40-year-old shed light on his thoughts before his first-ever match with the Cenation Leader. Calling it an unbelievable experience, Braun Strowman was astounded by the fact that he would get to wrestle the WWE legend.

Strowman said that it was a nice learning experience to share the ring with Cena. He stated that he couldn't fathom how things materialized from coming to WWE with no prior background to competing against John Cena in the ring.

According to The Monster of All Monsters, The Cenation Leader is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the world of pro wrestling. Braun Strowman was very grateful to share the ring with the legendary superstar, saying that working in a program with him was an unfathomable experience.

"It was unbelievable. You said it right there. John Cena is one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring, so it was a nice learning experience for me to be able to get in there as I'm learning myself," Braun Strowman said.

The two superstars faced each other only once in their careers on the September 11, 2017 episode of Monday Night RAW. The match ended in a disqualification, with Cena picking up a victory over Strowman.

Possibility of John Cena and Braun Strowman feuding again in WWE

Braun Strowman is currently on hiatus, recovering from an injury, while the Cenation Leader has become a part-time superstar in WWE due to his Hollywood obligations. The latter make sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion.

John Cena currently works as a sort of top-level enhancement talent in the company as he elevates red-hot superstars and rising talents. The possibility of him feuding with Braun Strowman again is quite low, as WWE might not have plans to renew this feud.

With The Franchise Player making sporadic appearances, the company might look to put him in feuds to catapult other superstars' careers. Strowman is already an established name in pro wrestling, so he doesn't need an endorsement.

Therefore, the prospect of John Cena feuding with The Moster Among All Monsters seems unlikely. It remains to be seen when the Cenation Leader returns to WWE television.

