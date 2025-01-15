John Cena's backstage reaction to unscripted Paul Heyman moment during his feud with Roman Reigns

The John Cena–Roman Reigns rivalry goes back a long way, and some entertaining moments live rent-free in fans' minds. One of the most surprising moments during their feud featured Paul Heyman going off-script and eventually adlibbing John Cena's theme song.

Cena and Reigns faced each other in a massive world title match at SummerSlam 2021. During the build to their feud, Paul Heyman and the 16-time World Champion engaged in a war of words, which ended up with the WWE Hall of Famer hilariously singing Cena's theme song.

During a recent edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed his interaction with Cena backstage before their segment. Heyman said he warned John that he had planned an "unconventional" retort. After the segment, when both men met backstage, John Cena couldn't stop laughing.

“I went up to John, and I said, 'You know, I expect you to tear into us.' He goes, 'That's a good expectation.' And then I said, 'Would you like to know my retort?' And he goes, 'No.' I said, 'My retort’s a little unconventional,' and he says, he goes, 'Great, I'll react to it naturally out there. You can't see me and I can't hear you right now.' [...] And, you know, then, you know, he just dug into us and dug into us, you know. I'm just like [spoofs Cena's theme], and all walked away. And he comes to the back, and he's just laughing his a** off, tearing up. But, you know, reaction-wise, because he's so great, he reacted perfectly to it,” Paul Heyman said. [1:17:03 onwards]

John Cena and Roman Reigns might come face-to-face in the ring again

The John Cena Farewell Tour has kicked off, and so has Roman Reigns' quest to win back his World Championship. Both have confirmed their entry in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, and the excitement among the WWE Universe is at an all-time high.

A face-to-face encounter between Cena and Reigns during the Royal Rumble match seems quite possible. One of them eliminating the other could also lead to a feud in the future. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men at the Royal Rumble.

Please credit the IMPAULSIVE podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

