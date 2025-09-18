John Cena's booking with Brock Lesnar has a massive problem, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena is set to face Brock Lesnar at the upcoming PLE, WWE WrestlePalooza. While the match is attracting a lot of attention, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that the setup itself presents a lot of problems.
With Cena's retirement tour drawing closer to its end, the question about who his last opponent will be is still undecided for now. This has led to much discussion in the pro-wrestling community. When asked the same question, Vince Russo stated that he had no idea considering how poorly John Cena is being set up for his matches, taking his bout with Brock Lesnar as an example.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:
"None of this stuff has been set up. Like none of it has been set up properly. Like if Cena is gonna beat Brock, Brock would need an out but in order for Brock to need an out there would have had to been some kind of storyline prior, which there isn't. So none of this like, none of this has been set up. So I swear I man, when you ask me that, I don't know."
WWE legend JBL also commented on the upcoming match
With John Cena's retirement tour coming to an end in the next few months, some have expressed concern about him possibly getting injured in his match against Brock Lesnar. According to JBL, the chances of something like that happening is slim.
Speaking on Something to Wrestle, the WWE legend said:
"Brock is one of the safest guys in wrestling," JBL said. "I mean, you see all these great throws you're doing, I'd let Brock do anything he wanted, not that I could stop him anyway, to me, because he's so freaking strong. A guy like Mark Henry, a guy like Brock Lesnar, a guy like Kurt Angle, those guys, they're unbelievably safe because they're so freaking strong, so John's in really good hands."
As of now, it remains to be seen who win in the fight at WWE WrestlePalooza.
