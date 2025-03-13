45-year-old legend not being featured on WWE TV is shocking, claims John Cena's ex-manager Kenny Bolin

Multiple WWE legends are currently active competitors in the Stamford-based company. John Cena's former manager in OVW, Kenny Bolin, recently wondered why a 45-year-old former Women's Champion is not.

Mickie James had a successful five-year run on the WWE main roster before she was released in 2010. The six-time champion returned to the promotion in 2016 for a second stint before she was let go again in 2021. While her husband, Nick Aldis, serves as SmackDown General Manager, Hardcore Country recently appeared at a few WWE events. She is also a coach on the company's LFG reality TV series, currently airing on A&E.

During a recent episode of Stylin' The Podcast, Bolin expressed his shock that the Stamford-based company is not using James on TV. He pointed out that she still looks amazing and is a good performer:

"Mickie still looks amazing. She's still a good performer. And I'm shocked that she is no on WWE TV. It surprises me," he said. [1:20:37 - 1:20:45]

Kenny Bolin commented on Mickie James' relationship with John Cena in WWE

On the same episode of Stylin' The Podcast, Kenny Bolin claimed his former teammate in OVW, John Cena, had multiple romances with several co-workers during his time in developmental.

Meanwhile, he addressed the Leader of the Cenation's relationship with Mickie James, stating that he did not realize how close the two were:

"I saw a video the other day. I didn't realize how closely he was tied to Mickey James. And apparently Mickie James was she with Ken Doane [Kenny Dykstra] for a while as well or no, Rico? I remember when her and Cena broke up she started dating a jobber. And I don't recall who the jobber was but I remember that she went from a Cena to a jobber at one point and seemed to be happy with that choice," he said. [1:19:52 - 1:20:26]

Cena and James reportedly briefly dated between 2007 and 2008. The two legends have since moved on and both are now married.

Please credit Stylin' The Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

