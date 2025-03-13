"Every girl was his girlfriend" - John Cena allegedly dated many female co-workers, claims his ex-manager

WWE legend John Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh. However, the Leader of the Cenation had allegedly dated several co-workers earlier in his career, according to his former manager, Kenny Bolin.

A few of Cena's real-life romances were made public over the past few years. During his developmental stint, the 47-year-old had a brief relationship with Victoria. The 16-time World Champion also dated Mickie James later in his career. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Cenation almost married WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella before the couple called off their wedding in April 2018.

During a recent episode of Stylin' The Podcast, Bolin made a surprising statement about Cena's love interests during their time in OVW. He claimed the 16-time World Champion had dated several co-workers earlier in his career. He even noted that he found it hard to keep up with the Cenation Leader's dating life at the time.

"At OVW, every girl was his girlfriend. He has been tied to so many. I have trouble keeping up with all of them," he said. [1:19:43 - 1:19:51]

Watch the video below to hear his comments:

John Cena will retire from WWE by the end of 2025

In 2002, John Cena debuted on the main roster after spending about two years in OVW. Over the next two decades, he became the face of the Stamford-based company. However, the 47-year-old is set to hang up his boots by the end of this year.

The Franchise Player returned earlier in January to kick off his Farewell Tour. After losing the Royal Rumble, he won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship shot at WrestleMania 41. The recently-turned-heel will now go head-to-head against Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas this April.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena succeeds in winning his 17th World Title and breaking the current record he shares jointly with Ric Flair (16) at The Showcase of the Immortals.

