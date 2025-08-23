John Cena’s final match does not matter due to one reason, says ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

One of the biggest storylines in WWE this year has centered around 17-time World Champion John Cena. The leader of the Cenation is in his last year as a professional wrestler and will be hanging up his boots at the end of the year, bringing an end to a historic 23-year career in WWE.
With his final match edging closer, anticipation around his final opponent is building with each passing week, but former WWE employee Vince Russo states that it doesn't matter who his final opponent will be. Russo made the bold claim while speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown.
Russo was asked if John Cena would win his final match in WWE and go against the old school trend of going out on a loss to put newer talent over. He answered that it did seem like Cena would win his final match, as it's rumored to take place in his hometown of Boston. He stated that while he doesn't have any idea about what would happen, he doesn't really care about it.
"I mean, that's what it sounds like to me, man. We can't go by the way things used to be and the way things should be, and what worked. You can't go by that anymore. So, I got to be honest with you, man. I have no idea. And as much as I have no idea, I probably care less than that. I really am just being honest. I could care less. This Cena build and what they've done so far, like it just means absolutely nothing." Russo said.
Meanwhile, it seems like John Cena's next two matches have already been set in motion. The Unseen 17 is set to take on Logan Paul at this month's Clash in Paris event. He would then most likely turn his attention to Brock Lesnar, who returned to take him out at SummerSlam 2025, with a match between the two rumored for WrestlePalooza in September.
