John Cena's final words to CM Punk in his pipebomb on WWE SmackDown revealed

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena made sure that he had the last laugh on CM Punk. The two are set to battle for the Undisputed WWE Title at the Night of Champions PLE on June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Franchise Player squared off with R-Truth in a non-title rematch, following their previous encounter at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. In the closing moments of the match, John Cena took off with his championship belt, refusing to continue the bout. When Truth rushed to the ramp to stop his opponent from leaving, the 17-time World Champion struck him with the belt, resulting in a disqualification win for the fan favorite.

The Cenation Leader wanted to inflict further damage on the 53-year-old legend. However, The Second City Saint came to the aid of Truth, only to fall victim to The Unseen 17's vicious assault. In a shocking turn of events, John Cena dropped a massive pipebomb on CM Punk after sending him through a table, effectively burying the latter ahead of their title match.

The Last Real Champion gave The Best in The World a taste of his own pipebomb from 2011. Hence, before leaving the ring, Cena delivered his final words to the former World Heavyweight Champion. He sarcastically thanked CM Punk for allowing him to emulate his controversial promo, thereby making the latter appear ''even more foolish.''

"Thanks for letting me rip off your promo to make you look even more foolish," Cena said.

WWE veteran claims fans were rejoicing for John Cena by the end of SmackDown

Many fans missed one small detail during The Cenation Leader's segment on the blue brand's show. The Greatest of All Time was seen getting emotional and even smiling at one point when fans cheered for him.

On Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that the crowd was rejoicing for John because his words proved to be a reflection of reality.

"These people are 100 percent rejoicing, and do you know why? Let me tell you why. Because he's telling the truth. When somebody is telling the truth, the people are gonna be with you. It's not the rest of the phony bulls*it you saw in the first two hours and fifty minutes," he said.

It will be fascinating to see if The Franchise Player defeats CM Punk next Saturday and continues his Farewell Tour as Undisputed WWE Champion.

