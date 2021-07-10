"He does not make me want to buy a ticket" - John Cena's former manager criticizes top SmackDown Superstar (Exclusive)

John Cena has had a long and successful career as a WWE Superstar. However, before he was the Leader of the Cenation, Cena wrestled under the name of The Protoype in OVW.

As The Prototype, he was managed by pro-wrestling legend Kenny Bolin, who has been credited for the rise of many of WWE's Superstars such as Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar.

Bolin recently appeared as a special guest on Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino, where he discussed one of John Cena's former rivals, Baron Corbin.

Corbin has been on a downward spiral recently as he lost his status as king and has been forced to auction off much of his wealth. Not to mention the consecutive losses he has had against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bolin commented that he is a great talent to have, but isn't someone whom he would pay to see.

"I hear he's the nicest guy in the world! I am evaluating someone who will make me pull money out of my pocket and buy a ticket. He does not have that for me. He's a good addition for the card... but he does not make me want to buy a ticket to see him fight anybody! And I love Shinsuke Nakamura with a passion and I couldn't give a rats a** that he's fighting Baron Corbin!" said Kenny Bolin.

Baron Corbin is a talented professional and has shown time and again why he deserves to work with superstars like John Cena. It's just bad booking due to which he hasn't found mainstream success in WWE.

John Cena doubtful for SummerSlam

Rumors have been floating about a possible WWE return for Cena at SummerSlam. The idea was that the 16-time World Champion would challenge Roman Reigns at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, those plans have been cast into doubt as he may be shooting as part of a star-studded cast in Mark Vaughn's new film, Argylle. Shooting is scheduled to take place in Europe during August, which will clash with SummerSlam, making Cena's involvement doubtful.

Henry Cavill

Sam Rockwell

Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryan Cranston

Catherine O’Hara

John Cena

Samuel L. Jackson

Dua Lipa



IN ONE MOVIE: https://t.co/fnnfYtiIhO pic.twitter.com/YbjrXobwal — Variety (@Variety) July 8, 2021

Do you think John Cena will return at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Vishal Kataria