John Cena's former WWE rival claims he was offended by chants of "You Can't Wrestle"

At the peak of John Cena's WWE career, several fans constantly chanted "You Can't Wrestle" at the wrestler-turned-actor. His former on-screen rival, Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, discussed this.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Nic Nemeth recounted working with John at WWE live events. The TNA star noted that Cena often pulled out unusual moves from his arsenal. While they were not inherently special, it became so when the 16-time World Champion did it:

"When it comes to Cena, there came a point where I was getting a lot of street cred from the crowd even though I was losing a lot. But I was in matches with him, and people saw me as someone good at wrestling, and him as someone good who knows how to shake hands and kiss babies," Nic Nemeth recounted. "We would wrestle many times, and [the crowd] would be like, 'You Can't Wrestle,' and he'd be like, 'Oh yeah?' and then he would go back to OVW mode."

Nemeth ascertained this as John Cena taking offense as he wanted to show the fans that he could do all of those moves, but there was no rhyme or reason to regularly execute them as he was the star player in the game:

"It's such a basic wrestling thing, but to watch him do it all of a sudden, it would shut them all up right away. I don't know if it really got to him. But it was just like, hey, we are in a live event, and I'm just letting you know—I do this because I know this works. But if you say I'm bad at this—there's a reason I'm in this position because I can do all of this if I wanted to," Nemeth said about John Cena. [From 7:26 onwards]

John Cena's next scheduled appearance after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

At Rogers Centre last Saturday, John Cena finally went through with it. He is now a heel through the lens of fans, especially the younger demographic, who were heartbroken when he battered the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

His next appearance is reportedly on the March 17 episode of WWE RAW. Interestingly, The American Nightmare will also be there, per the report. After such an industry-defining moment at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, what would happen if the two were in the same building?

