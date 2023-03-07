John Cena's match confirmed for WrestleMania; two major matches also decided on WWE RAW

John Cena's match against Austin Theory has been confirmed for WrestleMania 39. Two other important matches were announced for the show as well.

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Like 2022, this year's show will be a two-night affair. While the main events for both nights are set in stone, WWE is still building some storylines. Three matches were announced for WrestleMania 39 on RAW.

Tonight, John Cena came face-to-face with Austin Theory, who didn't waste any time and challenged the leader of the Cenation to a match at WrestleMania 39. However, Cena initially rejected the match by stating that Austin didn't deserve it.

However, after seeing that the fans wanted the match to take place, John Cena accepted Theory's challenge, and the match was made official for WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins finally came face-to-face with Logan Paul during the show and challenged him to a fight. On the other hand, the latter challenged him to a bout at WrestleMania.

Later in the show, Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita were confronted by Damage CTRL, who were upset over their loss last week. Stratus challenged them to trios match at The Show of Shows.

This year's episode of WrestleMania is shaping up to be pretty exciting. There are plenty of interesting storylines to keep fans invested in the show.

