John Cena's secret plan in WWE was leaked by a top star

John Cena's secret plan in WWE was leaked before the show. A top star decided to reveal it.

In a video on his vlog, Logan Paul is caught leaking John Cena's secret plan to R-Truth. R-Truth was speaking to him backstage before Saturday Night's Main Event and explained he was wrestling Cena not just for himself, but for everyone who loved to wrestle and loved wrestling as a whole. He said that Cena was out to ruin wrestling for everyone, but he was going to make sure that people like Logan Paul could keep doing what he was doing by beating Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Paul, though, leaked John Cena's secret plan for the main event of the night. He revealed that Cena actually had his back. In the main event, Cena came out to help Paul and almost got him the win and the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso, but Cody Rhodes stopped it.

The fact that he had Paul's back was revealed by the latter, subtly, as he disagreed with Truth while discussing what was going to happen.

LP: "No, I think John, John's got our backs."

R-Truth: "No bro, I don't think he's got your back."

LP: "I think he might."(4:29 - 4:36)

What's next for John Cena and Logan Paul?

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Cena's attempt to help Logan Paul may not have worked out, but it did confirm that he was going to be working with the star as a tag team. The two stars will be teaming at Money in the Bank, where they face the combined team of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes and Uso are not strangers to one another, having won the tag titles together in the past. However, facing a team like Cena and Paul won't be easy for either of them.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

