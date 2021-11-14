John Cena seemingly pokes fun at Indian cricketer MS Dhoni 

John Cena recently took to Instagram to share a picture of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. As is common with Cena's posts on the social networking service, he did not accompany the picture with any caption.

The exact reason why the 16-time WWE world champion would post a photo of Dhoni can't be determined. However, just by looking at the picture and from reading some of the comments, it seems that Cena is having a bit of fun with his 'You Can't See Me' catchphrase and Dhoni with an 'invisible' handshake:

The picture that Cena posted is from the 2021 T20 World Cup where 'Captain Cool' donned the role of mentor for the Indian cricket team. Unfortunately for India, they were eventually eliminated after losing the first two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand.

John Cena and his connection with India

Apart from posting weird and random images, John Cena has also posted photos of well-known Indian celebrities, actors, and athletes in the past. Cena's admiration for his Indian fans and culture is well-documented.

The Leader of Cenation also paid tribute to legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor following the news of his passing. This shows that Cena keeps himself up to date with news from the Indian subcontinent.

Although this was the first time that Dhoni was featured in one of John Cena's IG posts, the WWE superstar turned Hollywood actor has posted pictures of Indian cricketers in the past.

Before the finals of the World Test Championship match between India and New Zealand, he posted a photo of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli:

Meanwhile, John Cena is busy with his filming schedule in Hollywood and it could be some time before we see 'Peacemaker' return to WWE. The last time we saw him inside a WWE ring on television was when he faced Roman Reigns for the Universal title in an unsuccessful attempt.

