John Cena seemingly reacts to Charlotte Flair's WWE SmackDown controversy with cryptic post

WWE Superstar John Cena recently took to social media to upload a cryptic post about Charlotte Flair. The Queen was part of a major controversy on this week's SmackDown.

Ad

In the latest episode of the blue brand, Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair came face to face again. Ahead of the segment, many people thought Flair was going to bury her opponent on the microphone just like she has been doing in recent weeks. Things took a major turn in the WWE Women's Champion's favor on the show, as she dropped one of the best promos of her career.

Their segment ended controversially as both women seemingly went off script and took personal shots at each other. This part of the promo was later deleted by WWE from their social media handles.

Ad

Trending

John Cena is known for uploading cryptic posts on his Instagram handle. He did something similar this time again. The Cenation Leader posted a photo of Charlotte Flair without any caption. With this post, Cena could be reacting to what happened between Flair and Stratton on WWE SmackDown.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

However, the 16-time World Champion could also be suggesting that he was on The Queen's side in this battle and wanted to see gold around her waist again.

Ad

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Dutch Mantell believes Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton went off script on WWE SmackDown

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell said he believed half of Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair's promo was off script as they looked lost inside the ring when fans started booing Flair heavily.

Mantell also praised Stratton for immediately leaving the ring after taking a personal shot at The Queen, instead of standing clueless inside the squared circle.

Ad

"I actually think about half of it was. At the end, because they didn’t know whether to damn sh*t or go home. They didn’t know. I think that’s why little Tiffany got out of the ring cause I think she was just lost. She did the right thing. Instead of standing there looking like an idiot, like she got her lunch taken from her, she just took off, which is probably better all the way around."

Ad

It remains to be seen if Tiffany Stratton will receive any backstage heat from Triple H and the creative team after her controversial comments about Charlotte Flair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More