John Cena seemingly references Booker T controversy; the Hall of Famer was insulted by a former WWE champion

John Cena has the opportunity to win his 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41. On social media, he seemingly referenced Booker T's latest controversy with his Instagram post.
Cena posted a photo of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who is busy with the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, where he represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The team currently sits in third position in the IPL table and is on the right track to winning its first IPL trophy by the end of the season.
On Instagram, Cena posted a photo of Kohli showing off his T20 World Cup ring. However, he specifically chose a picture of the Indian cricketer showing five fingers, a gesture made famous by Booker T. The Hall of Famer is a five-time WCW World Champion and was insulted by Swerve Strickland after AEW Dynasty went off the air.
Check out Cena's post on Instagram:
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
RCB's official Instagram page recently posted a clip of Kohli receiving his T20 World Cup ring. In the video, the 36-year-old was seen making Cena's "You Can't See Me" gesture.
Swerve Strickland discussed John Cena's heel turn
Swerve Strickland discussed John Cena's heel turn from the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. While he claimed that he "didn't care" to tune in for Cena's turn, he was glad to see the 16-time WWE World Champion make the career-changing decision before his retirement.
Speaking on The Bootleg Kev podcast, the former NXT North American Champion said:
"We can say that because we saw the ripple effects of it for 10, 20, 30 years. [Kev: who knows the effect of this?] Exactly, we can't say that yet. [Kev: but the memes are great] It is, it's hilarious, but it's like, 'OK, how impactful is it that it shakes the industry?' Like, does it... I don't know if that changes what happens over here, or I don't know if it changes what happens over here, because that's not what wrestling is anymore. [Kev: glad Cena turned before retiring because we needed to see it] For sure, me, too. ... I didn't care to see it, but I'm just glad... yeah, you know," Swerve said.
John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.