John Cena seemingly teases confronting 51-year-old legend at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar John Cena took to social media to tease his involvement at WrestleMania 40 by coming face-to-face with the 51-year-old legend.

For weeks, it has been rumored that The Leader of Cenation may appear at 'Mania XL in some way, shape, or form. One report also noted that the 16-time World Champion will be joined by Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker at The Show of Shows.

Adding fuel to these speculations, Cena, and Stone Cold's pictures were seen on a production truck during The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment on this week's Monday Night RAW. Whispers suggest that everything in WWE is done for a reason, and that is why, The Great One's former rivals' Easter eggs were dropped on the red show.

John Cena is leaving no stone unturned to seemingly tease his involvement in The Bloodline-Rhodes storyline at WrestleMania 40. The 46-year-old star took to social media to seemingly post yet another hint.

It is important to note that John Cena's post on Instagram is a cryptic message, and there is no confirmation on whether or not he will confront The Rock at The Showcase of the Immortals.

John Cena gives honest opinion on Logan Paul's WWE career

The Leader of Cenation joined Logan Paul on an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast not too long ago. Since then, the WWE Universe is hoping a see a blockbuster match between the two men somewhere in the future.

John Cena opened up about The Maverick's time in WWE in a new documentary by Graham Bensinger. The film shows five months with the United States Champion, and one scene gives a glimpse of Cena's unfiltered thoughts on Paul's performance so far.

"I wish we found him years ago. I think this would be his calling. I’m glad he’s found us. He fits perfectly in what we do."

Watch the full video below:

The WWE Universe is excited to see The Leader of Cenation grace his presence in Philadelphia in some capacity. However, the 46-year-old star making his way to help The American Nightmare against The Bloodline remains to be seen.

