John Cena sends final message before his "must-win" match at WWE Crown Jewel

The multi-time world champion John Cena sent out a final message ahead of WWE Crown Jewel.

The Leader of the Cenation is set to lock horns with the Hall of Famer Rikishi's son, Solo Sikoa. Ever since the 46-year-old veteran returned to SmackDown on his two-month-long schedule, he has been involved in a feud with the youngest member of The Bloodline.

On an episode of the Blue brand show, Cena addressed that he has been upset with the fact that he has not won a match in a televised singles match since 2018 and wants to change that once and for all.

During the latest edition of SmackDown, fans saw a promo battle between Solo Sikoa and the former WWE Champion, wherein the latter cooked the young Samoan like never before.

John Cena mocked by stating that The Enforcer has his lace in WWE because of Roman Reigns and that he is a bargain basement Taz rip-off.

Ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel, the 16-time World Champion sent out a message stating that he must grab a win in Saudi Arabia.

"Every moment matters. Every opportunity to prove yourself is worth giving your best. Let’s turn this math around. #WWECrownJewel is must-win," Cena wrote.

John Cena needed special approval to make his WWE return

The Cenation Leader recently revealed that he had to get special approval before making his return to Friday Night SmackDown. The 16-time World Champion was able to wrestle on a two-month schedule due to the ongoing writer's strike in Hollywood.

While speaking on WWE's After The Bell, the 46-year-old veteran noted that he contacted authorities of The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and received written approval for his return.

"And I wanted to see if it was okay to come back to tour so, we called the proper people at SAG, we got written, legal okay that it would be okay to come back to WWE," Cena said.

It remains to be seen if John Cena manages to pick his first victory in a singles competition since 2018 over Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

