John Cena sends a heartfelt message after huge victory on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar John Cena sent an emotional message after a huge victory in his return match on SmackDown.

This week on the blue brand, the 16-time world champion donned his wrestling boots for the first time since SummerSlam 2021. Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in the main event of last night's SmackDown. KO secured the victory for his team after delivering a Stunner to Zayn.

Taking to Twitter after the win, John Cena thanked the WWE Universe for sticking with him for over two decades. Cena also thanked the people working behind the scenes for their efforts.

"Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world. #Thankyou"- he tweeted.

What's next for John Cena in WWE?

John Cena made his much-awaited return to in-ring action on this week's SmackDown after over a year of absence from the squared circle. He was last seen on TV programming in May when he returned to celebrate completing 20 years with the promotion.

However, fans might not have to wait long to see the 16-time world champion return to action as he is slated to compete at WrestleMania this year. While Cena's opponent hasn't been confirmed yet, according to the latest report, he could face Logan Paul at the Showcase of Immortals.

''John Cena vs. Logan Paul is one of the matches planned for WrestleMania. Last month, Logan said he wanted that match,'' noted WrestlingNews.

Logan Paul has been very vocal about wanting to face the Cenation leader on the biggest stage. The social media megastar even texted Triple H to book the dream match.

It'll be interesting to see the dynamics of the match if it happens as both Paul and Cena are babyfaces. However, the two superstars are also very popular outside the wrestling world and a match between them could set the stage for one of the biggest WrestleManias ever.

