John Cena sends message ahead of major confrontation with Cody Rhodes on next week's WWE RAW

WWE Superstar John Cena recently took to social media to send a cryptic message. The Cenation Leader is all set to make an appearance on next week's RAW.

For those unaware, John Cena shockingly turned heel after winning this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match. The 16-time World Champion sold his "soul" to The Rock and is currently in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes. Cena and Rhodes are all set to lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The American Nightmare called out The Chain Gang Soldier for his actions during last week's edition of SmackDown and this week's episode of RAW. The Stamford-based promotion also announced that Cena would come face to face with Rhodes on next week's edition of the red show.

Ahead of the major confrontation, John Cena recently took to Instagram to send a cryptic message. Although The Cenation Leader did not write anything, he uploaded a random photo of people doing the heel turn dance move, seemingly addressing his character change at Elimination Chamber.

Check out his Instagram post below.

Former WWE personality believes John Cena could face The Rock in his final match

During a recent edition of The Pro Wrestling Wire, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas said John Cena could turn babyface before hanging up his boots at the end of 2025.

Korderas also mentioned that The Cenation Leader's last match could be against The Rock as they are two of the biggest stars in the company.

"That's fair, that's fair. But, there's still time for him to go out as a hero, you know what I mean? So, this could eventually lead down the road, like I mentioned earlier, the two biggest stars right now outside of WWE that they have on their roster, whether it's part-time or not, you can make that argument, are John Cena and The Rock. So, if his final match is against The Final Boss, I don't know, I see something there."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Rock and John Cena's alliance.

