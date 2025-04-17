John Cena sends message ahead of his return on final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar John Cena is set to make his massive return on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the show, The Franchise Player has shared a message with the fans.

The Cenation Leader won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber and turned heel on Cody Rhodes. The 47-year-old joined forces with The Rock and Travis Scott and viciously assaulted The American Nightmare, leaving him bloodied in the ring.

Ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match in Las Vegas, Cena and Rhodes have engaged in three promo segments on RAW. In their last in-ring face-off in London, The Captain countered a move from his rival and hit him with the Cross Rhodes.

John Cena will be making his return to SmackDown TV on April 18, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. Ahead of tomorrow night's show, the multi-time World Championship sent a cryptic message on X/Twitter.

"Building a stronger relationship comes with asking and answering questions that do not have easy answers. The more we lean in, the more we will learn about others and self."

Major WWE champion comments on John Cena's heel turn

At the 2023 Fastlane Premium Live Event, the reigning United States Champion, LA Knight, teamed up with John Cena to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The Megastar and The Cenation Leader defeated the Samoan stars in a tag team match.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, LA Knight shared his two cents on the former WWE Champion's shocking heel turn for the first time in 20+ years.

"What an a**hole that guy... Who’d have seen it coming, right? Especially when you consider, like, it’s the last run, you know, he’s on his way out. And I bet he’s probably excited to do it," he said.

For those unaware, Knight is set to defend his US Title against Jacob Fatu in the latter's first-ever WrestleMania match.

Only time will tell if John Cena and LA Knight defeat their opponents in their respective matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

