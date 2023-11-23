John Cena sends a message to Randy Orton ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE legend John Cena has sent a message to Randy Orton on Twitter, ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Randy Orton will make his much-awaited return at Survivor Series: WarGames. He will team up with his friend Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. The babyfaces will take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match.

On Thanksgiving, John Cena shared a clip of his final OVW match against Randy Orton on Twitter. Cena sent a heartfelt message to Randy Orton, stating that he's thankful for him as well as OVW.

"Cannot celebrate this day without being thankful for all the people who helped and grew along the way. Truly thankful for my time in OVW and @RandyOrton during those years. Take a look back at our final match in OVW! Happy Thanksgiving! @tiktok_us @WWE"

Randy Orton and John Cena were arch-rivals back in the day

Cena vs Orton was the biggest rivalry of the PG Era. The two wrestlers were the most popular stars in WWE back then. Most of their encounters were contested for the coveted WWE Championship.

In a chat with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Orton once heaped big praise on Cena:

"Triple H and Ric Flair, for obvious reasons are at the top of that list. Shawn Michaels gave me a very hard time coming in. I don't think he liked me much. After about five years, things kind of changed and I ended up learning a lot from him. Undertaker. Mysterio. I learned so much with Rey. And John Cena. God, I hate saying it, but I learned a lot from that motherf**ker. I really did. Talk about slowing down and breathing and listening to the people. He was a master. He was a fu*king ninja at listening to the crowd," said Orton. [H/T Fightful]

Cena has nothing but admiration and respect for Orton. He will certainly be watching as Orton makes his huge WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

