John Cena sends one final message before facing AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Oct 11, 2025 09:37 GMT
John Cena and AJ Styles match announced on public demand. (Image via WWE.com)
John Cena and AJ Styles match announced on public demand. (Image via WWE.com)

WWE Crown Jewel is set to emanate live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, in just a few hours. Several exciting matches are scheduled to take place at the event, including John Cena's final match in Australia, as the Unseen 17 is set to retire from in-ring competition at the end of this year.

With only limited dates left in John Cena's retirement tour, fans were clamouring to see him go head-to-head with AJ Styles one last time. The match was built over social media, with both wrestlers interested in facing each other once again, and Triple H made the match official for Crown Jewel.

With only a few hours remaining between their final singles clash, John Cena posted a message on his Twitter [X] account regarding the match. He posted the message along with a photo of the January 2006 edition of Pro Wrestling Illustrated, which featured both him and Styles on the cover in the early parts of their professional wrestling career.

"Cena v Styles. One final time. Nothing to lose. Holding nothing back. #WWECrownJewel" Cena wrote.

Both John Cena and AJ Styles spent multiple years being the face of their respective companies before ever crossing paths with each other. John Cena became the poster boy for WWE, while AJ Styles was the face of TNA.

Former World Champion AJ Styles to follow John Cena into retirement

WWE held its Crown Jewel Kickoff just hours before Friday Night SmackDown this week. The event featured many prominent stars, including AJ Styles, who is set to face John Cena at the event in Australia. Styles had been hinting at retirement for a long time in his recent interviews, and he confirmed his decision at the show.

Styles announced that he would retire from in-ring competition in 2026, following his iconic rival into retirement. This would see two of the company's biggest stars retiring in back-to-back years after giving over two decades to the professional wrestling industry.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
