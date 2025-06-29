John Cena & Seth Rollins' mid-match conversation at WWE Night of Champions finally revealed

Seth Rollins played a huge role in John Cena retaining his Undisputed WWE Title at Night of Champions. In a recent update, a mid-contest conversation between the 17-time world champion and the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank winner has been finally revealed.

At the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cena and CM Punk squared off for the Undisputed WWE Championship. At one point during the bout, Seth Rollins and his crew interfered when referee Dan Engler was inadvertently knocked out. After Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed took care of The Second City Saint, The Visionary called for another official since he wanted to cash in his MITB contract.

However, John Cena intercepted and wiped out referee Charles Robinson before turning his attention to the 39-year-old star. An audible mid-match heated conversation between The Architect and The Cenation Leader was caught on camera.

Rollins: "You were dead three seconds ago."

Cena: "I am alive now."

Rollins: "This [MITB contract] has nothing to do with you!"

Cena: "This has everything to do with me!" (From 01:54 to 02:02)

That said, following a chaotic series of events and multiple interferences, John Cena capitalized on the situation to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship after Seth Rollins hit CM Punk with a Stomp. What's next for The Unseen 17 remains to be seen.

